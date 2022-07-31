Foreign Embassies in Bangkok

















Foreign Embassies and Consulates in Thailand

This is a list of diplomatic missions, foreign embassies and Consulate addresses in Bangkok Thailand.

Our list includes phone numbers, email addresses and links to the respective websites.

This list includes the most important foreign embassies and excludes honorary consulates.

At present there are 75 embassies in Bangkok and as well as 117 consulates. There are also consulates and other offices in another provinces of Thailand provide a full range of consular, immigration, visa, and other services for expatriates and tourists.

Consulates outside Bangkok include locations such as:

Amphoe Aranyaprathet in the border with Cambodia, Chiang Mai in the North, Songkhla in Southern Thailand and Khon Kaen in Northeastern Thailand.

Thailand also has Representative Offices, including those representing international organizations and Delegations.

Argentina Suite 1601, Glas Haus Bldg, 16 th, Sukhumvit 25, Bangkok 10110 (662) 259-0401, 259-9198 Australia 37 Sathorn Tai Road, Bangkok 10120 (662) 287-2680 Austria 14 Soi Nandha, Off Soi Sathorn1, Sathon Tai Road, Bangkok 10120 (662) 287-3970-2, 303-6057 Bangladesh House No.727 Sukhumvit Soi 55 (Thong Lo), Bangkok 10120 (662)392-9437-8 Belgium 17th Fl., Sathon City Tower, 175 Sathon Tai Road, Bangkok 10120 (662)679-5454 Belize 10 th Fl.,Pilot Pen Building, 331-331/1-3 Silom Road, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500 (662)636-8377 Bhutan 375/1 Soi Ratchadaniwet, Pracha-Uthit Road, Samsen Nok, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10320 (662)274-4740-2 Brazil 34th Fl., Lumphini Tower, 1168/101, Phra Ram 4 Road, Thung Mahamek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120 (662) 285-6080 British 1031 Wireless Road Lumpini, Pathumwan

Bangkok 10330 (662) 305-8333 Brunei 132 Soi 23 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Wattana, Bangkok 10110 (662) 204-1476-9 Bulgaria 64/4 Soi Charoenmit (Ekkamai10), Sukhumvit 63 Road, Wattana, Bangkok 10110 (662)391-6180-1 Cambodia 185 Ratchadamri Road,Lumphini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330 (662)254-6630,

253-9851 Canada 15th Fl., Abdulrahim Place, 990 Phra Ram 4 Road, Bangkok (662) 636-0540 Chile UBCII Bldg,10th Fl. 591, Sukhumvit 33 Road;Charan Tower, 10 Khlong Tan Nuea, Wattana, Bangkok (662)260-3870,

260-3892 China 57 Ratchadaphisek Road, Din Daeng, Bangkok 10310 (662)245-7043-4 Czech Republic 71/6 Ruam Ruedi Soi 2, Phloenchit Road, Bangkok 10330 (662) 255-3027,

255-5060 Cuba Mela Mansion Apt.3c, 5 Soi Sukhumvit 27, Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei Nuea, Wattana, Bangkok 10110 (662) 665-2803 Denmark 10 Soi Sathon1 (Atthakan Prasit), Sathorn Road, Bangkok (662)343-1100 Egypt No. 6, Las Colinas Bldg.,42nd Fl., Sukhumvit 21 (Soi Asoke) Wattana, Bangkok 10110 (662)661-7184,

266-0236 Finland 16th Fl.,Amarin Tower 500, Ploenchit Road, Bangkok (662)256-9306-9 France 35 Soi Rong Phasi Kao (Soi 36), Charoenkrung Road, Bangkok 10500 (662) 657-5100 Germany 9 Sathorn Tai Road, Bangkok 10120 (662) 287-9000 Greece 30th Fl, Thaiwah Tower II, 21/159 Sathon Tai Road, Bangkok 10120 (662) 679-1462 Hungary 20 th Fl., Oak Tower President Park Condominium,95 Sukhumvit Soi 24, Khlong toei, Bangkok (662)661-1150-2 India 46 Soi Prasanmit, Sukhumvit Soi 23, Bangkok (662)258-0300-5 Indonesia 600-602 Phetchaburi Road, Bangkok 10400 (662)252-3135-9 Iran 602 Sukhumvit Rd., (between Soi 22 and 24), Bangkok (662) 259-0611-3,

258-9322 Iraq 47 Pradiphat Road,Samsen Nai,Phayathai,Bangkok 10400 (662) 278-5335-7 Israel Ocean Tower II, 25th Fl., 75 Sukhumvit Soi 19, Bangkok (662)204-9200 Italy 399 Nang Linchi Road, Thung Mahamek, Bangkok 10120 (662) 285-4090-3 Japan 1674 New Petchaburi Road, Bangkok 10320 (662) 252-6151-9 Korea (DPRK) 14 Muban Suanlaemthong 2, Soi 28, Phattanakan Road, Suan Luang, Bangkok 10250 (662) 319-2686 Korea (ROK) 23 Thiam Ruammit Road, Ratchadaphisek, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10320 (662) 247-7537-41 Kuwait Sathon Nakhon Tower, 24th A Fl., 100/44 Sathon Nuea Road, Bangkok 10500 (662) 636-6600,

636-7461 Laos 520, 502/1-3 Wang Thongland, Bangkok 10310 (662) 539-6667-8,

539-6679 Malaysia 33-35 Sathon Tai Road, Thung Mahamek,Sathon, Bangkok 10120 (662) 679-2190-9 Mexico 20th Fl., 21/60-62 Thai Wah Tower 1, Sathon Tai Road, Bangkok (662) 285-0995 Morocco One Pacific Place Bldg, 19th Fl, 140 Sukhumvit Road (between Soi 4-6) Khong Toei, Bangkok 10110 (662) 653-2444-6 Myanmar 132 Sathon Nuea Road, Bangkok 10500 (662) 234-0278 Nepal 189 Sukhumvit 71 Road, Phra Khanong, Bangkok 10110 (662)391-7240,

390-2280 Netherlands 106 Witthayu Road, Bangkok (662) 254-7701-5 New Zealand M Thai Tower,14 th Fl, All seasons Place, 87 Witthayu Road, Lumphini, Bangkok 10330 (662) 254-2530 Nigeria 100 Sukhumvit Soi 38, Phra Khanong, Bangkok 10110 (662) 391-5197 Norway UBC II Bldg., 18 Fl., 591 Sukhumvit Soi 33, Bangkok 10110 (662) 302-6415 Oman 82 Seng Thong Thani Tower, 32nd Fl., Sathon Nuea Road, Bangkok (662)639-9380-2 Pakistan 31 Soi Nana Nuea, Sukhumvit Soi 3,Bangkok 10110 (662)253-0288-9 Panama 1168/37 16th Flr, Lumpini Tower, Rama 5 Road, Sathon , Bangkok (662) 679-7988-9

Fax:(662) 679-7991 Peru Glass Haus Bldg., 16th Fl,1 Sukhumvit Soi 25, Wattana, Bangkok 10110 (662)260-6243,

260-6245,260-6248 Phillippines 760 Sukhumvit Road, Corner Soi Philippines (Sukhumvit 30/1), Bangkok 10110 (662)259-0139-40 Poland 8A, Sri-Yu-Khon Bldg., Sukhumvit Soi 5,Khlong Toei,Watthana, Bangkok 10110 (662)251-8891-2 Portugal 26 Captain Bush Lane(Soi 30) New Road,Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500 (662)234-7435-6,

234-2123 Romania 20/1 Soi Ratchakhru, Phahonyothin Soi 5, Phahonyothin Road, Bangkok 10400 (662)617-1551 Russia 78 Sap Rd., Surawong, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500 (662)234-9824,

268-1169 Saudi Arabia 82 Seng Thong Thani Bldg, 23rd&24th Fl., Sathon Nuea Road, Silom Road,Bangkok 10500 (662)639-2960-3,

639-2999 Singapore 9th&18th Fl,Rajanakarn Building 183 Sathon Tai Road, Yanawa, Bangkok 10120 (662)286-2111,

286-1434 Slovak Republic Thai Wah Tower II,22nd Fl,21/144 Sathon Tai Road, Bangkok 10120 (662)677-3445-6 South Africa 6th Fl., The Park Place, 231 Lumphini, Sarasin Road, Bangkok 10330 (662)253-8473-6 Spain 7th Fl., Diethelm Tower A.,Room 701-702, 93/1 Witthayu Road, Bangkok 10330 (662)252-6112,

253-5132-4 Sri Lanka 13th Fl., Ocean Tower II Bldg., 75/6-7 Sukhumvit Soi 19 (Soi Watthana), Bangkok 10110 (662)261-1934-5,

665-7299, 261-1938 Sweden 20th Fl., Pacific Place, 140 Sukhumvit Road (between Soi 4 and 6), Bangkok 10110 (662)263-7200 Switzerland 35 Witthayu Road, Bangkok 10330 (662)253-0156-60 Turkey 61/1 Soi Chatsan , Sutthisan Road,Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310 (662)274-7262-3 Ukraine 87 All season Place, CRC Tower, 33rd Fl, Witthayu Road, Lumphini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330 (662) 685-3215 United Arab Emirates 82 Seng Thong Thani Bldg, 25th Fl., Sathon Nuea Road, Silom Road,Bangkok 10500 (662)639-9820-4 U.S.A. 120-122 Witthayu Road, Bangkok 10330 (662)205-4000 Vietnam 83/1 Witthayu Road, Lumphini, Pathumwan, Bangkok (662)251-7202,

251-3552

