Foreign Embassies in Bangkok
Foreign Embassies and Consulates in Thailand
This is a list of diplomatic missions, foreign embassies and Consulate addresses in Bangkok Thailand.
Our list includes phone numbers, email addresses and links to the respective websites.
This list includes the most important foreign embassies and excludes honorary consulates.
At present there are 75 embassies in Bangkok and as well as 117 consulates. There are also consulates and other offices in another provinces of Thailand provide a full range of consular, immigration, visa, and other services for expatriates and tourists.
Consulates outside Bangkok include locations such as:
Amphoe Aranyaprathet in the border with Cambodia, Chiang Mai in the North, Songkhla in Southern Thailand and Khon Kaen in Northeastern Thailand.
Thailand also has Representative Offices, including those representing international organizations and Delegations.
|Argentina
|Suite 1601, Glas Haus Bldg, 16 th, Sukhumvit 25, Bangkok 10110
|(662) 259-0401, 259-9198
|Australia
|37 Sathorn Tai Road, Bangkok 10120
|(662) 287-2680
|Austria
|14 Soi Nandha, Off Soi Sathorn1, Sathon Tai Road, Bangkok 10120
|(662) 287-3970-2, 303-6057
|Bangladesh
|House No.727 Sukhumvit Soi 55 (Thong Lo), Bangkok 10120
|(662)392-9437-8
|Belgium
|17th Fl., Sathon City Tower, 175 Sathon Tai Road, Bangkok 10120
|(662)679-5454
|Belize
|10 th Fl.,Pilot Pen Building, 331-331/1-3 Silom Road, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500
|(662)636-8377
|Bhutan
|375/1 Soi Ratchadaniwet, Pracha-Uthit Road, Samsen Nok, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10320
|(662)274-4740-2
|Brazil
|34th Fl., Lumphini Tower, 1168/101, Phra Ram 4 Road, Thung Mahamek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120
|(662) 285-6080
|British
|1031 Wireless Road Lumpini, Pathumwan
Bangkok 10330
|(662) 305-8333
|Brunei
|132 Soi 23 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Wattana, Bangkok 10110
|(662) 204-1476-9
|Bulgaria
|64/4 Soi Charoenmit (Ekkamai10), Sukhumvit 63 Road, Wattana, Bangkok 10110
|(662)391-6180-1
|Cambodia
|185 Ratchadamri Road,Lumphini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330
|(662)254-6630,
253-9851
|Canada
|15th Fl., Abdulrahim Place, 990 Phra Ram 4 Road, Bangkok
|(662) 636-0540
|Chile
|UBCII Bldg,10th Fl. 591, Sukhumvit 33 Road;Charan Tower, 10 Khlong Tan Nuea, Wattana, Bangkok
|(662)260-3870,
260-3892
|China
|57 Ratchadaphisek Road, Din Daeng, Bangkok 10310
|(662)245-7043-4
|Czech Republic
|71/6 Ruam Ruedi Soi 2, Phloenchit Road, Bangkok 10330
|(662) 255-3027,
255-5060
|Cuba
|Mela Mansion Apt.3c, 5 Soi Sukhumvit 27, Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei Nuea, Wattana, Bangkok 10110
|(662) 665-2803
|Denmark
|10 Soi Sathon1 (Atthakan Prasit), Sathorn Road, Bangkok
|(662)343-1100
|Egypt
|No. 6, Las Colinas Bldg.,42nd Fl., Sukhumvit 21 (Soi Asoke) Wattana, Bangkok 10110
|(662)661-7184,
266-0236
|Finland
|16th Fl.,Amarin Tower 500, Ploenchit Road, Bangkok
|(662)256-9306-9
|France
|35 Soi Rong Phasi Kao (Soi 36), Charoenkrung Road, Bangkok 10500
|(662) 657-5100
|Germany
|9 Sathorn Tai Road, Bangkok 10120
|(662) 287-9000
|Greece
|30th Fl, Thaiwah Tower II, 21/159 Sathon Tai Road, Bangkok 10120
|(662) 679-1462
|Hungary
|20 th Fl., Oak Tower President Park Condominium,95 Sukhumvit Soi 24, Khlong toei, Bangkok
|(662)661-1150-2
|India
|46 Soi Prasanmit, Sukhumvit Soi 23, Bangkok
|(662)258-0300-5
|Indonesia
|600-602 Phetchaburi Road, Bangkok 10400
|(662)252-3135-9
|Iran
|602 Sukhumvit Rd., (between Soi 22 and 24), Bangkok
|(662) 259-0611-3,
258-9322
|Iraq
|47 Pradiphat Road,Samsen Nai,Phayathai,Bangkok 10400
|(662) 278-5335-7
|Israel
|Ocean Tower II, 25th Fl., 75 Sukhumvit Soi 19, Bangkok
|(662)204-9200
|Italy
|399 Nang Linchi Road, Thung Mahamek, Bangkok 10120
|(662) 285-4090-3
|Japan
|1674 New Petchaburi Road, Bangkok 10320
|(662) 252-6151-9
|Korea (DPRK)
|14 Muban Suanlaemthong 2, Soi 28, Phattanakan Road, Suan Luang, Bangkok 10250
|(662) 319-2686
|Korea (ROK)
|23 Thiam Ruammit Road, Ratchadaphisek, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10320
|(662) 247-7537-41
|Kuwait
|Sathon Nakhon Tower, 24th A Fl., 100/44 Sathon Nuea Road, Bangkok 10500
|(662) 636-6600,
636-7461
|Laos
|520, 502/1-3 Wang Thongland, Bangkok 10310
|(662) 539-6667-8,
539-6679
|Malaysia
|33-35 Sathon Tai Road, Thung Mahamek,Sathon, Bangkok 10120
|(662) 679-2190-9
|Mexico
|20th Fl., 21/60-62 Thai Wah Tower 1, Sathon Tai Road, Bangkok
|(662) 285-0995
|Morocco
|One Pacific Place Bldg, 19th Fl, 140 Sukhumvit Road (between Soi 4-6) Khong Toei, Bangkok 10110
|(662) 653-2444-6
|Myanmar
|132 Sathon Nuea Road, Bangkok 10500
|(662) 234-0278
|Nepal
|189 Sukhumvit 71 Road, Phra Khanong, Bangkok 10110
|(662)391-7240,
390-2280
|Netherlands
|106 Witthayu Road, Bangkok
|(662) 254-7701-5
|New Zealand
|M Thai Tower,14 th Fl, All seasons Place, 87 Witthayu Road, Lumphini, Bangkok 10330
|(662) 254-2530
|Nigeria
|100 Sukhumvit Soi 38, Phra Khanong, Bangkok 10110
|(662) 391-5197
|Norway
|UBC II Bldg., 18 Fl., 591 Sukhumvit Soi 33, Bangkok 10110
|(662) 302-6415
|Oman
|82 Seng Thong Thani Tower, 32nd Fl., Sathon Nuea Road, Bangkok
|(662)639-9380-2
|Pakistan
|31 Soi Nana Nuea, Sukhumvit Soi 3,Bangkok 10110
|(662)253-0288-9
|Panama
|1168/37 16th Flr, Lumpini Tower, Rama 5 Road, Sathon , Bangkok
|(662) 679-7988-9
Fax:(662) 679-7991
|Peru
|Glass Haus Bldg., 16th Fl,1 Sukhumvit Soi 25, Wattana, Bangkok 10110
|(662)260-6243,
260-6245,260-6248
|Phillippines
|760 Sukhumvit Road, Corner Soi Philippines (Sukhumvit 30/1), Bangkok 10110
|(662)259-0139-40
|Poland
|8A, Sri-Yu-Khon Bldg., Sukhumvit Soi 5,Khlong Toei,Watthana, Bangkok 10110
|(662)251-8891-2
|Portugal
|26 Captain Bush Lane(Soi 30) New Road,Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500
|(662)234-7435-6,
234-2123
|Romania
|20/1 Soi Ratchakhru, Phahonyothin Soi 5, Phahonyothin Road, Bangkok 10400
|(662)617-1551
|Russia
|78 Sap Rd., Surawong, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500
|(662)234-9824,
268-1169
|Saudi Arabia
|82 Seng Thong Thani Bldg, 23rd&24th Fl., Sathon Nuea Road, Silom Road,Bangkok 10500
|(662)639-2960-3,
639-2999
|Singapore
|9th&18th Fl,Rajanakarn Building 183 Sathon Tai Road, Yanawa, Bangkok 10120
|(662)286-2111,
286-1434
|Slovak Republic
|Thai Wah Tower II,22nd Fl,21/144 Sathon Tai Road, Bangkok 10120
|(662)677-3445-6
|South Africa
|6th Fl., The Park Place, 231 Lumphini, Sarasin Road, Bangkok 10330
|(662)253-8473-6
|Spain
|7th Fl., Diethelm Tower A.,Room 701-702, 93/1 Witthayu Road, Bangkok 10330
|(662)252-6112,
253-5132-4
|Sri Lanka
|13th Fl., Ocean Tower II Bldg., 75/6-7 Sukhumvit Soi 19 (Soi Watthana), Bangkok 10110
|(662)261-1934-5,
665-7299, 261-1938
|Sweden
|20th Fl., Pacific Place, 140 Sukhumvit Road (between Soi 4 and 6), Bangkok 10110
|(662)263-7200
|Switzerland
|35 Witthayu Road, Bangkok 10330
|(662)253-0156-60
|Turkey
|61/1 Soi Chatsan , Sutthisan Road,Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310
|(662)274-7262-3
|Ukraine
|87 All season Place, CRC Tower, 33rd Fl, Witthayu Road, Lumphini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330
|(662) 685-3215
|United Arab Emirates
|82 Seng Thong Thani Bldg, 25th Fl., Sathon Nuea Road, Silom Road,Bangkok 10500
|(662)639-9820-4
|U.S.A.
|120-122 Witthayu Road, Bangkok 10330
|(662)205-4000
|Vietnam
|83/1 Witthayu Road, Lumphini, Pathumwan, Bangkok
|(662)251-7202,
251-3552
© www.adventureinthailand.com
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.