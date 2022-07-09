Adjustments Made to Suvarnabhumi Airport Expansion Plans
BANGKOK (NNT) – Adjustments will be made to the blueprint of the Eastern Expansion project to increase the handling capacity of Suvarnabhumi airport.
The government held a committee meeting that oversees the airport’s capacity expansion project on Wednesday (July 6). The gathering was presided over by Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who was joined by Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and representatives from related agencies such as the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand