July 9, 2022

Adjustments Made to Suvarnabhumi Airport Expansion Plans

18 hours ago TN
Thai Airways Airbus A350 aircraft at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan

Thai Airways Airbus A350 aircraft at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan. Photo: Piqsels.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Adjustments will be made to the blueprint of the Eastern Expansion project to increase the handling capacity of Suvarnabhumi airport.

The government held a committee meeting that oversees the airport’s capacity expansion project on Wednesday (July 6). The gathering was presided over by Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who was joined by Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and representatives from related agencies such as the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





