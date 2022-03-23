Cabinet approves ฿8.4bn for COVID-19 treatment, frontline medical staff
The Thai cabinet approved an allocation of 8.45 billion baht from the Central Fund for the Ministry of Public Health today (Tuesday), to cover medical expenses for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, including procurement of anti-viral medicines, and risk payments and allowances for frontline medical professionals.
According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Traisoranakul, 7.7 billion baht goes to the Office of the Permanent Secretary, 626.53 million baht to the Medical Services Department, 27.84 million baht to the Department of Mental Health, 13.53 million baht to the Department of Medical Sciences and 13.37 million baht to the Department of Health.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
