January 6, 2022

Self-isolation programs reinstated ahead of Omicron wave

Covid-19 vaccination centre at Srinakharinwirot University, Bangkok

Covid-19 vaccination centre at Srinakharinwirot University, Bangkok. Photo: Chainwit. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Health and local authorities are reinstating the Home Isolation program and the Community Isolation program for mild COVID-19 cases in wake of new clusters.

Deputy Minister of Public Health Satit Pitutacha said health authorities are now expecting new COVID-19 cases to rise in 1-2 weeks after the New Year period. With the Omicron variant expected to be the dominant strain, his ministry will be prioritizing the Home Isolation and Community Isolation treatment programs for patients with milder symptoms.

