Khao Yai hotel threatens customer with ฿3m lawsuit over bad review









A Thai customer has been threatened with a costly lawsuit by a hotel in Khao Yai, in Thailand’s northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, after she complained about the hotel on a travel agency website and gave it a low rating following her stay there last year.

Secretary-general of the Lawyers for the People Foundation, Sittra Biabangkerd, wrote on Facebook on Thursday that he had been contacted by the customer about the lawsuit.

On December 19th last year, she rated the hotel as 6/10 and wrote about her poor experience there.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

