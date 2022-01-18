Government introduces financial security packages for freelancers

The MahaNakhon tower in Bangkok is the tallest building in Thailand. Photo: @beambiim Twitter.









BANGKOK (NNT) – The government is encouraging freelance workers to join the national savings fund to improve their financial security, plus other benefits from accident insurance to a pension program. The government is also planning to roll out additional job security packages for freelance and informal workers.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhanadirek asked people aged 15-16 years old to join the National Savings Fund (NSF) scheme which is open to people who are not full-time employees at a registered company. This program covers students, merchants, farmers, taxi drivers, freelancers, and Social Security contributors under Article 40 of the Social Security Act.

