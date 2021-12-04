December 4, 2021

Meta asks users to send nudes

43 seconds ago TN
Facebook Messenger and Whatsapp

Facebook Messenger and Whatsapp social apps. Photo: Christoph Scholz / flickr.




Meta, the new name for Facebook Inc., has co-developed a platform that asks people to submit their intimate photos and videos in order to prevent them from being used as ‘revenge porn’ on Facebook or Instagram.

The tool is for “adults over 18 years old who think an intimate image of them may be shared, or has already been shared, without their consent,” Meta said in a blogpost on Thursday.

The new platform, which Meta developed together with the UK Revenge Porn Helpline and 50 other NGOs, aims to prevent the publication of ‘revenge porn’, rather than just removing the delicate files after they’ve already appeared online.

Full story: rt.com

RT

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

dtac testing 5G at Never Stop Cafe

True, DTAC Merger Confirmed

2 weeks ago TN
True Corporation

True, Dtac in talks over merger in Thailand

2 weeks ago TN
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Mobile

AIS 5G levels up 5G service in Thailand

4 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Facebook Messenger and Whatsapp

Meta asks users to send nudes

43 seconds ago TN
Turkish PM Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish Authorities Uncover Explosive Device on Police Car Assigned to Erdogan Rally

5 mins ago TN
FAW Jiefang CA-1122J military truck of Myanmar Army

Hundreds of civilians dead in Myanmar’s embattled Sagaing region since coup

27 mins ago TN
A street in Bali Island, Indonesia

Bali village invaded by thousands of spiders hanging from power lines and rooftops

36 mins ago TN
Hua Hin night market bar

Three more places welcome partial lifting of alcohol ban

8 hours ago TN