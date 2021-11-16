Thai cabinet approves ฿20bn loan to reduce diesel prices









Thailand’s cabinet today (Tuesday) approved a 20 billion baht loan, from the State Oil Fund, to maintain diesel prices at no more than 30 baht per litre for 4 months.

The move comes as, earlier today, hundreds of truckers rallied in protest of the high diesel prices, currently between 29-35 baht/litre, and demanded the government bring it down to 25 baht per litre.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





