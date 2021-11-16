Thai cabinet approves ฿20bn loan to reduce diesel prices
Thailand’s cabinet today (Tuesday) approved a 20 billion baht loan, from the State Oil Fund, to maintain diesel prices at no more than 30 baht per litre for 4 months.
The move comes as, earlier today, hundreds of truckers rallied in protest of the high diesel prices, currently between 29-35 baht/litre, and demanded the government bring it down to 25 baht per litre.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
