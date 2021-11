Somkiat Pongpaiboon, a co-leader of the now-defunct People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD), died from a brain hemorrhage at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital on Sunday after a month of treatment. He was 71.

The news of his death was posted on Facebook by Suriyasai Katasila, the former PAD coordinator and spokesman.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

