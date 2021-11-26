Easier Entry for Foreign Tourists Mulled for Country Reopening









BANGKOK, Nov 26 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will consider the second phase of the government’s country reopening policy that will streamline entry procedures and additionally reopen some land and water immigration channels, according to the Department of Disease Control.

Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the department, said the second stage of country reopening would see more entry channels for visitors after testing found COVID-19 infection among only 0.08% of visitors through the Test & Go process.

