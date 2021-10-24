Wat Benchamabophit Buddhist temple in Bangkok 1964 film

October 24, 2021

Wat Benchamabophit Buddhist Temple in Bangkok

Wat Benchamabophit Buddhist Temple in Bangkok.




The film begins with views of the Temple of the Reclining Buddha or Wat Pho and with one of the temple’s majestic obelisks as a background.

We watch footage from the daily life of the monks in the temple and the teaching of the children inside the temple. The monks wear the Kāṣāya robe (Kāṣāya), a 2×3 meter rectangular cloth that they wrap either covering both shoulders or the left one, leaving the right one exposed. The views from inside the classroom continue and the visitors talk to a monk.

We are going to the courtyard of the temple, we watch footage from its decoration with stone statues and small pagodas. The monks under the shade of a tree talk to some visitors.

The view changes and we are now in the Marble Temple or Wat Benchamabophit, a recent temple that was built in 1899 from white Italian Carrara marble and designed by an Italian.

Views from the facade of the temple. We can see the two majestic lions at the entrance and details from the golden decoration of the entrance.

The film closes with views from the Menam River.

By Athanasoglou Nikolaos / Aylon Film Archives

