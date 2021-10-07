  • October 7, 2021
Thailand Earns Over ฿2 Billion From Phuket Sandbox Scheme Since July

Phromthep Cape is Phuket’s most photographed and best-known location. Photo: Commons Wikimedia.




BANGKOK, 7 October 2021 (NNT) – Boasting the success of the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ scheme, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said 42,000 international travelers joined the campaign from 1 July to 5 October 2021, generating more than 2 billion baht for the economy.

According to TAT Phuket director Nanthasiri Ronnasiri, of the 42,000 visitors over the said period, most were long-haul visitors from the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, France and Germany. Together, they generated up to 2 billion baht for the city’s economy.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



