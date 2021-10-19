฿130m ‘stolen’ from over 10,000 Thai bank accounts in just four days









About 130 million baht has been mysteriously withdrawn from 10,700 bank accounts through credit and debit card payments between October 14th and 17th, according to President of the Thai Bankers Association (TBA) Payong Srivanich, today (Tuesday).

The mysterious withdrawals, mostly payments for goods or services with stores registered in foreign countries, have become the subject of an intense investigation by the Bank of Thailand, the TBA, the police and Ministry of Digital Economy and Society.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





