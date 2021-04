Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was fined 6,000 baht today for not wearing a face mask while chairing a meeting of his advisory team at Government House.

A picture, showing the prime minister without a face mask, was posted on his Facebook page after the meeting. The post was later deleted, but not before some netizens had already shared it.

By Thai PBS World