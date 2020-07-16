Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak and his Cabinet team call it quits





Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak and his team of three Cabinet members formally submitted their resignations this morning, paving the way for a long-anticipated Cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

However, Prime Minister Prayut declined to comment on the resignations. “I haven’t seen the news yet,” he said before departing for a visit to Si Sa Ket this morning.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

