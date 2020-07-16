July 16, 2020

Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak and his Cabinet team call it quits

Interior of the Royal Thai Government house

Interior of the Royal Thai Government house. Photo: Government of Thailand.


Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak and his team of three Cabinet members formally submitted their resignations this morning, paving the way for a long-anticipated Cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

However, Prime Minister Prayut declined to comment on the resignations. “I haven’t seen the news yet,” he said before departing for a visit to Si Sa Ket this morning.

