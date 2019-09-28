Floods subsiding in Northeast but rain continues

Floods subsiding in Northeast but rain continues1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – The flood situation in the four northeastern provinces of Ubon Ratchathani, Yasothon, Roi Et and Si Sa Ket is showing signs of abating, with temperatures dropping in most parts of the country.
The Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) has reported a medium high pressure front moving in from China to cover Thailand and the South China Sea, indicating it will result in winds across the Gulf of Thailand and a reduction in rainfall in all regions except the Southeast, which is to experience scattered showers between September 27 and 29, 2019.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: tewit kemtong,
Rewriter: Asma Thinkohkaew
National News Bureau of Thailand