Fourteen vocational students were killed, and others were seriously injured, when their pick-up truck crashed into a roadside utility power pole and overturned in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan province early this morning.

The pick-up was a complete wreck and was found about 200 meters from the pole in Soi Kingkaew 21 of Tambon Rachatheva.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts