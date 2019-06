SURAT THANI: A Slovakian man was arrested for illegally running a spa business on Koh Phangnan and for overstaying his visa during a police raid late on Thursday night.

A team of tourist police and immigration officials searched Gaia Nature Spa, owned by Tomas Krocka, a Slovakian national, in Koh Phangan district at around 10pm. They acted on an arrest warrant.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Assawin Pakkawan

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts