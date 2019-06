A 50-year-old Norwegian man has sustained serious injuries while four Thai passengers suffered minor injuries when their minibus collided with a truck in Lopburi, north of Bangkok, on Thursday morning on the Saraburi-Lomsak Road in Chaibadan.

The left side of the van was ripped open from the impact with the truck.

Full story: The Nation

By The Thaiger / The Nation

