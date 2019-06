Prachuap Khiri Khan immigration officials have arrested a 50-year-old British expat who overstayed his visa by 2,917 days since his passport expired in June, 2011.

M. G. D. was arrested at his house in Phoonsuk Road, Hua Hin.

By The Thaiger / The Nation

