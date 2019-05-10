Street in Samut Prakan

A street in Samut Prakan province. Photo: SIAMSEARCH.

Bangkok

Eight-month-old boy in baby walker crushed by truck in Samut Prakan

By TN / May 10, 2019

An eight-month-old boy in a baby walker was killed when he was crushed by a truck in front of his parent’s house in Samut Prakan, south of Bangkok on Thursday.

Phra Samut Jaedee Police were notified of the incident in Soi Suksawat in Phra Samut Jaedee District in Sumut Prakan at 2.30pm on Thursday.

Full story: The Nation

By The Thaiger / The Nation

