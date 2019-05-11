Car crashes into 11 parked motorcycles in Pattaya





Police are questioning an alleged drunk driver after a sedan crashed into 11 parked motorcycles in Pattaya early on Friday.

Police and rescue workers arrived at Pattaya Tai Road in Chon Buri at 4.30am to find a damaged Nissan sedan on the road.

Full story: The Nation

By The Thaiger / The Nation

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



