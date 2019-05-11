Parked motorcycles on a street in Thailand

Row of parked motorcycles on a street in Thailand. Photo: Max Pixel.

Pattaya

Car crashes into 11 parked motorcycles in Pattaya

By TN / May 11, 2019

Police are questioning an alleged drunk driver after a sedan crashed into 11 parked motorcycles in Pattaya early on Friday.

Police and rescue workers arrived at Pattaya Tai Road in Chon Buri at 4.30am to find a damaged Nissan sedan on the road.

Full story: The Nation

By The Thaiger / The Nation

