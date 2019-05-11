Car crashes into 11 parked motorcycles in Pattaya

Police are questioning an alleged drunk driver after a sedan crashed into 11 parked motorcycles in Pattaya early on Friday.
Police and rescue workers arrived at Pattaya Tai Road in Chon Buri at 4.30am to find a damaged Nissan sedan on the road.
Full story: The Nation
By The Thaiger / The Nation
