Chinese tourist caught stealing camera from Spanish couple





A Chinese man was caught stealing a camera belonging to a Spanish couple in Chiang Mai on Tuesday.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, took place at Wat Phra That Doi Suthep. The couple had forgotten their GoPro camera on a bench and when they returned to pick it up, the camera had disappeared.

Full story: The Nation

By The Thaiger / The Nation

