Chinese tourist caught stealing camera from Spanish couple

A Chinese man was caught stealing a camera belonging to a Spanish couple in Chiang Mai on Tuesday.
The incident, which was captured on CCTV, took place at Wat Phra That Doi Suthep. The couple had forgotten their GoPro camera on a bench and when they returned to pick it up, the camera had disappeared.
By The Thaiger / The Nation
