Police car in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Police pickup in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Photo: Love Krittaya.

Chiang Mai

Chinese tourist caught stealing camera from Spanish couple

By TN / April 26, 2019

A Chinese man was caught stealing a camera belonging to a Spanish couple in Chiang Mai on Tuesday.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, took place at Wat Phra That Doi Suthep. The couple had forgotten their GoPro camera on a bench and when they returned to pick it up, the camera had disappeared.

By The Thaiger / The Nation

