Phi Phi Lay island, Thailand

Phi Phi Lay island, Thailand. Photo: Diego Delso.

Briton and five Burmese ‘workers’ arrested on Koh Phi Phi

By TN / April 25, 2019

Koh Phi Phi police have been cracking down on illegal workers on the islands and have arrested a British national along with five Burmese workers on Tuesday.

Police said they arrested 28-year-old B. R. S. at a restaurant on Koh Phi Phi on Tuesday.

