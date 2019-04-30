Bus overtaking truck on a curve in Thailand

Bus overtaking truck in Phuket, Thailand. Photo: Youtube.

Phuket

All 49 on board escape injury in Surat Thani as Bangkok-Phuket bus careers off main road

By TN / April 30, 2019

An express bus that was travelling from Bangkok to Phuket skidded off the road in Surat Thani on Tuesday.

Luckily, all 49 people on board escaped injury following the wayward bus careering off the main road into roadside gravel and bushes.

Full story: The Nation

By The Thaiger / The Nation

