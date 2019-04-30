All 49 on board escape injury in Surat Thani as Bangkok-Phuket bus careers off main road





An express bus that was travelling from Bangkok to Phuket skidded off the road in Surat Thani on Tuesday.

Luckily, all 49 people on board escaped injury following the wayward bus careering off the main road into roadside gravel and bushes.

By The Thaiger / The Nation

