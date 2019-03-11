Smoke haze in Phetchabun hills

Smoke haze in the Phetchabun mountains. Photo: Ahoerstemeier.

Poor Air Quality Continues in Northern Provinces

By TN / March 11, 2019

CHIANG RAI, March 11 (TNA) – The haze situation in Chiang Rai is worrying and tends to worsen, particularly in Mae Sai district.

The PM2.5 particulate matter was reported outside the Mae Sai public health office at 114 microgrammes per cubic metre and PM10 at 140 microgramme per cubic metre.

TNA

