Flying’ motorbike ends up stuck in power lines in Surin

By TN / March 11, 2019

A motorcycle ended up entangled in power lines, four metres up in the air, following an accident in Surin province on Sunday night.

Emergency responders, having been notified of the accident in Karb Cherng village, arrived to find a motorbike entangled in electrical wires four metres from the ground, and a damaged pickup truck nearby.

