Death Toll from Chemical Plant Blast in China Climbs to 44





Earlier, the official China Central Television (CCTV) reported that an explosion took place at around 2:50 p.m. (6:50 GMT) local time at a chemical plant in the city of Yancheng, Jiangsu province.

Chinese authorities reported that the chemical plant blast in Yancheng climbed to 44 people, while 32 people are still in critical condition and 58 sustained grave wounds.

“As a result of the incident at the Tianjiayi plant, 44 people died, 32 people are in critical condition and 58 people are in grave condition,” the city mayor Cao Lubao told reporters on Friday.

