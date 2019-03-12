Blue Line Extension to Operate Commercially in September





BANGKOK, March 12 (TNA) – The construction of the MRT Blue Line electric railway extension from Hua Lamphong to Lak Song section has been completed and the test run, free rides for the public is expected in July before commercial operation in September.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA)’s governor, Pakapong Sirikantaramas said that the installation of the train operation system has been 80 per cent complete and trains will be handed in April for testing the signaling system in July.

TNA

