Inside a train of Bangkok's MRT Blue Line

Inside a train of MRT Blue Line in Bangkok. Photo: Sirakorn Lamyai

Bangkok

Blue Line Extension to Operate Commercially in September

By TN / March 12, 2019

BANGKOK, March 12 (TNA) – The construction of the MRT Blue Line electric railway extension from Hua Lamphong to Lak Song section has been completed and the test run, free rides for the public is expected in July before commercial operation in September.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA)’s governor, Pakapong Sirikantaramas said that the installation of the train operation system has been 80 per cent complete and trains will be handed in April for testing the signaling system in July.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close