Lovesick Slovenian Destroys Pro-Junta Posters to Spite Girlfriend





KALASIN — A Slovenian man destroyed posters of the Phalang Pracharat Party to get back at his girlfriend for standing him up on Valentine’s Day to campaign for the party, police said.

Local police said the 54-year-old man was arrested in Kalasin City following complaints filed by candidate Chalong Karalert yesterday that eight of his posters were destroyed, including ones with images of junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha. The man, identified as Zvonimir Nad, was released with a warning Monday after Chalong declined to press charges.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai

Khaosod English

