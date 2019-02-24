Buses in Lumpini, Bangkok

Buses and street vendors in Lumphini Subdistrict, Bangkok. Photo: pxhere.

Bangkok

Eight foreigners, five Thais arrested over fake viagra sales in Bangkok

By TN / February 24, 2019

Police have arrested eight foreigners and five Thais for allegedly selling fake viagra during a search of 17 locations on Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area.

Immigration Bureau chief Lt Gen Surachate Hakpal said the operation took place from late Friday night until early hours of Saturday.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

