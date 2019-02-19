Hua Mak in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok

Aerial view of Hua Mak in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok. Photo: song songroov.

Bangkok

“Bombs” placed on Bangkok’s Inthamara 55 Road

February 19, 2019

BANGKOK, Feb 19 (TNA) — Police were checking surveillance camera footage to identify a suspect who laid what looked like bombs on Inthamara 55 Road.

Explosive ordnance disposal officials rushed to the scene to handle two suspicious objects found on the road at 11am.

TNA

