“Bombs” placed on Bangkok’s Inthamara 55 Road





BANGKOK, Feb 19 (TNA) — Police were checking surveillance camera footage to identify a suspect who laid what looked like bombs on Inthamara 55 Road.

Explosive ordnance disposal officials rushed to the scene to handle two suspicious objects found on the road at 11am.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

