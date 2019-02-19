Wat Pa Mok Worawihan

Aged Buddhist monk beaten to death by drunk man

By TN / February 19, 2019

An aged monk was beaten to death on Monday evening, allegedly by a drunken man who came to stay at his temple in Maha Sarakham just two days earlier, say police.

The Wapi Pathum police station was alerted at 7.30pm that the monk, whose lay name is Sombang Kongbutr, 81, was killed inside the small temple in Ban Kaen Thao village in Tambon Phochai, Wapi Pathum district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

