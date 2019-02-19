Colorful tour bus in Kanchanaburi

19 injured after bus crashes into Sa Kaeo house

By TN / February 16, 2019

A bus plunged into a house in Sa Kaeo province, injuring 19 passengers on Friday.

The accident took place at 8.10am near Wattana Nakhon District Office in Sa Kaeo, on the border with Cambodia.

