19 injured after bus crashes into Sa Kaeo house





A bus plunged into a house in Sa Kaeo province, injuring 19 passengers on Friday.

The accident took place at 8.10am near Wattana Nakhon District Office in Sa Kaeo, on the border with Cambodia.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation,

The Thaiger

