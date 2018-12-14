7-Eleven in Krabi Town

Krabi man arrested after neighbour shot with M16 rifle

By TN / December 14, 2018

A 23-year-old motorbike mechanic was shot and seriously injured at his home in Plai Praya on Thuresday.

Police and emergency responders arrived to find blood all over the floor of the house and bullet holes in the windows and doors of the residence. Four M16 rifle cartridges were found on the ground.

