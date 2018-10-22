Swimmers stung by Bluebottles on Patong Beach

Today, tourists have been stung by jellyfish at Patong beach. Lifeguards provided quick first aid. The tourists described the stings as painful but that the treatment provided relief very quickly. First aid providers said the stings were not dangerous in this case.
Attending lifeguards advised that the ‘jellyfish’ were likely the Portuguese Man-o-war (Physalia physalis), also known as Bluebottles (due to their bright blue colour). Rather than being a single jellyfish, the Bluebottle is a siphonophore, a colony of smaller organisms. Lifeguards also reminded swimmers that jellyfish don’t ‘attack’ people as they have little control of where they swim or float and are largely navigated by light, tides and waves.
Full story: thethaiger.com
The Thaiger
