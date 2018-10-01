Phuket’s new Governor starts work today

Newly-appointed Phuket Governor Pakkapong Tawipat has arrived in Phuket after former-Governor Norraphat Plodthong has now retired.
The Thai cabinet approved the new Phuket governor to replace current Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong who retired officially on September 30. The new Phuket governor, Pakkapong Tawipat, was a previous Governor of Phitsanulok.
Full story: thethaiger.com
Kritsada Mueanhawong
The Thaiger
