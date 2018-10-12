Counterfeit jeans at Chatuchak market, Bangkok
Million baht of counterfeit and prohibited goods destroyed

By TN / October 12, 2018

About 3,000 counterfeit items, valued at more than one million baht, including prohibited imported goods, have been torched at the incinerator in Phuket Town today.

The destruction of the fake goods was held this afternoon and led by Phuket Customs Office Chief Kanjana Suwachino.

