Million baht of counterfeit and prohibited goods destroyed

About 3,000 counterfeit items, valued at more than one million baht, including prohibited imported goods, have been torched at the incinerator in Phuket Town today.
The destruction of the fake goods was held this afternoon and led by Phuket Customs Office Chief Kanjana Suwachino.
Full story: thethaiger.com
Kritsada Mueanhawong
The Thaiger
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.