Seven Phuket police questioned, more evidence collected

Seven Phuket police today have been called to acknowledge the charge of intent to murder. More evidence has also been collected.
At the Cherng Talay Police station today a team of investigators, including police, prosecutors and representative from the lawyers council, have spoken to the seven police.
Full story: thethaiger.com
Kritsada Mueanhawong
The Thaiger
