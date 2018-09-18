Israeli tourist injured after attack by Krabi man

An Israelian tourist has sustained head injuries after being hit with a glass bottle by a young Thai man last week, allegedly over an issue of ‘jealousy’ in Krabi. You guessed it, over a love-interest.
Koh Phi Phi Police were notified of the tourist’s injuries following last week’s attack.
Full story: thethaiger.com
Kritsada Mueanhawong
The Thaiger
