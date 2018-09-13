Female arrested for theft, including lottery tickets and tablets

Police have arrested a female who has stolen money, lottery tickets, a gold necklace and electronic tablets over the past few months.
A team of the Phuket City Police arrested the 20 year old Lattiyakorn Sangdam from Songkhla at a housing estate in Wichit.
Full story: thethaiger.com
Kritsada Mueanhawong
The Thaiger
