Female arrested for theft, including lottery tickets and tablets





Police have arrested a female who has stolen money, lottery tickets, a gold necklace and electronic tablets over the past few months.

A team of the Phuket City Police arrested the 20 year old Lattiyakorn Sangdam from Songkhla at a housing estate in Wichit.

Full story: thethaiger.com

Kritsada Mueanhawong

The Thaiger

