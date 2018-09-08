67 year old Belgian killed in Patong hill accident





A 67 year old Belgian motorbike driver died at the scene after a collision with a car and a pickup truck on the notorious Patong hill last night (September 7).

Patong Police were notified about the incident on Phra Baramee Road at 8.30pm.

Kritsada Mueanhawong

The Thaiger

