Patong Market in Phuket
Phuket

East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi

By TN / August 29, 2018

The Phuket Tourist Police yesterday (Thursday) arrested two tourists at a Phuket market after begging for donations so they could continue their travelling.

The Phuket Tourist police and the Phuket City Police found the two tourists at the Boat Plaza Market in Samkong yesterday (August 23) – a 21 year old Ukrainian man and a 30 year old Russian man.

