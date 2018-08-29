East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi





The Phuket Tourist Police yesterday (Thursday) arrested two tourists at a Phuket market after begging for donations so they could continue their travelling.

The Phuket Tourist police and the Phuket City Police found the two tourists at the Boat Plaza Market in Samkong yesterday (August 23) – a 21 year old Ukrainian man and a 30 year old Russian man.

Full story: thethaiger.com

Kritsada Mueanhawong

The Thaiger

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article