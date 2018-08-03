Houses in Thalang Road, Phuket
Phuket

Couples posting obscene photos in Old Phuket Town to meet with police

By TN / August 3, 2018

Pictures of a couple in allegedly obscene photos taken in Old Phuket Town are to meet with police after their photos went viral in social media yesterday (Aug 2).

A Thai facebook page which is translated as ‘Want to be famous; here we go’ yesterday shared photos of a Facebook user with message read ‘here we come, school cosplay. what do you think’.

Full story: thethaiger.com

Kritsada Mueanhawong
The Thaiger

