Tiger Cave Temple monkeys getting sterilised in Krabi





Monkeys living around the famous Tiger Cave Temple are being sterilised in the first step in monkey birth control in Krabi where more than 1,000 monkeys are getting into trouble with tourists and locals as their populations swell.

Chief of the Krabi Office of Natural and Environment Resources Chalermpan Yinjaroen says, “These monkeys were caught on July 21-22 for sterilisation. After that they will be released to a new home at a mangrove forest on Koh Lanta which is about 3,000 rai in size.”

Full story: thethaiger.com

By Kritsada Mueanhawong

The Thaiger

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article