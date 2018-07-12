Kamala man streams live video of his suicide

A man shot himself, killing him instantly, while on a Facebook live video stream inside a bedroom in Kamala earlier today (Thursday).
Kamala Police were notified that the man had shot himself at a house in Soi Bang Wan in Kamala.
Full story: thethaiger.com
Kritsada Mueanhawong
The Thaiger
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.