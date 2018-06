The Phuket Water Authority (PWA) has announced that water supply in some areas of Patong, Kata and Karon will be shut off from 9am to 5pm on June 25 to July 2.

Water will be shut off while work is being carried out conducting maintenance on the Reverse Osmosis (RO) water pumping station in Karon.

