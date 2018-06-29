7-Eleven in Krabi Town
Four arrested for cable theft in Krabi

By TN / June 29, 2018

Krabi police yesterday (June 28) have arrested two men and two women for stealing communication cabling. They say that they are having to steal cabling as the rubber price is too low. The two men work as rubber tappers from the south.

Krabi City Police arrested the four thieves – 38 year old Chartchai Sittidamrong, 27 year old Boonpitak Coonrueang, both are from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, 34 year old Wanida Choosang from Trang and 29 year old Pennapa Chaiyapon from Krabi.

Full story: thethaiger.com

Kritsada Mueanhawong
The Thaiger

