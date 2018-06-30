Fire guts furniture warehouse in Wichit

Fire fighters, along with about 10 fire trucks, have been fighting a fire at a furniture warehouse in Wichit today (June 30).

Officers from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) stationed at Wichit Municipality were notified of the fire in a Soi at the back of a SuperCheap Store, near Kajonkiet Pattana School on Chao Fah West Road, at 11.40am today (June 30).

Kritsada Mueanhawong

The Thaiger