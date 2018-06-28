Thursday, June 28, 2018
Chinese tourists caught climbing crabs in Krabi

A road in Krabi province
Chinese tourists have been caught climbing on Krabi’s landmark mud crab sculptures.

Krabi tourist police are tracking down the tour company that was in control of the tour.

